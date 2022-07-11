Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Maverick in NBA Summer League

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight with a chance to improve on the momentum they’ve created the last few games. It’s a chance for Jared Butler to continue his improved play, especially as a playmaker. Butler’s passing has been fun to watch and it would be nice to see that continue in this next game.

Phew, Jared Butler. Such a good passer pic.twitter.com/YYU8Ne23zM — Jeremy (@NBA_Jeremy1) July 11, 2022

It’s also a chance for Bruno Caboclo to build on what he’s done for the team. Caboclo deserves a chance at a two-way contract, or possibly a minimum deal. Whether it’s with the Jazz, or someone else, is left to be seen, but a good performance tonight would help build the case for Caboclo to come away from this offseason with a new contract.

Bruno Cabloco bulked up a bit and has been pretty fun as a 4/5 for Utah’s summer league team. Good roll man with some defensive versatility and has shown a little bit as a shooter and passer as well. Think he’d be worth a look on a two-way contract for someone pic.twitter.com/bZ9xaO79OT — Jeremy (@NBA_Jeremy1) July 11, 2022

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBA TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone