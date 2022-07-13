 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Utah Jazz take on Toronto Raptors in Las Vegas Summer League

It’s time for the Jazz to take on a quality young team

By James Hansen
/ new
2022 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

In another summer league showdown in Las Vegas, the Utah Jazz will have their hands full against a talented young roster in the Toronto Raptors. In this game, the Utah Jazz will have everyone available so they should be able to give time to the players they want to.

The last game was a mixed bag for Jared Butler who played with great control and pace (10 assists) but didn’t shoot it well. If he plays tonight, it would be great to see him figure out how to improve those shooting numbers while also having a high impact on the game.

Game Info

When: 5:00 PM MT

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...