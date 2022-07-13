Utah Jazz trade rumors: the latest with Donovan Mitchell

For a team coming into free agency with no cap space or picks, the Utah Jazz have been the center of the BA news cycle. After the woj bomb just yesterday, the Jazz have likely been receiving calls from teams trying to find a way to pry Donovan Mitchell away from the Jazz.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

Since then, the rumors have been flying. Here’s a collection of the latest rumors.

Is a multi-team trade forming?

On ESPN, Woj reiterated his report that the Jazz were now open to listening to offers and discussed the possibility of a multi-team trade happening.

.@wojespn on the Jazz now listening to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell:



"This is a player coveted by numerous teams. And certainly when you see a trade market that includes Kevin Durant, players of that caliber, all of a sudden it can possibly open up multi-team scenarios." pic.twitter.com/FcNzjMTq1w — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 13, 2022

We also saw on ESPN a multi-team trade being floated around.

A 4-team trade scenario involving Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Ben Simmons & Donovan Mitchell (via @BobbyMarks42)



Who says no?#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/U9V0tI44OI — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) July 13, 2022

It’s clear that the media tour for the trade is happening, the question is who is pushing these rumors, and what’s the purpose?

It’s been reported that the Jazz would be expected to receive offers from the Knicks for Donovan Mitchell, a team that has coveted the star guard for some time.

Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 12, 2022

Could this be to put pressure on the Knicks to cave on some sort of demand? Or just create urgency to get the trade done quickly? Who knows, but it’s clear that there is a lot of posturing going on.

The New York Knicks have zero interest in trading RJ Barrett, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/jM8jkrn6Rj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2022

Does this mean it’s just a matter of semantics at this point with the trade? We’ll find out soon.

Do the Jazz really think that you can win a title with Donovan Mitchell as the core guy?

It’s been two days since this was floated around, but it’s not a surprise to find out that Danny Ainge may not believe that Donovan Mitchell can be the face of a championship contender.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon: “The whispers around the league are that Danny Ainge is not convinced that Donovan Mitchell can be the face of a contending franchise.” https://t.co/jW44y6Hg0L — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2022

If this is the case, and the Jazz’s goal is to win a title, then it’s only a matter of time until a trade happens.

Is a Mike Conley trade happening soon?

It’s not just Donovan Mitchell rumors out there, but it looks like there might be a Mike Conley trade brewing.

Report: Miami Heat and Utah Jazz interested in sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton https://t.co/W4fwytry19 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2022

It looks like the Cavs are trying to find a way to recoup something for Sexton, who is likely on his way out. Something like this may not happen until a Donovan Mitchell trade happens, though. Simply because Utah has to solidify their direction before they make ancillary moves like this. It’s also not clear how this would look because the Jazz seem to be doing everything they can to add picks to their collection of assets. One thing is for sure, fireworks are going to keep happening as the Jazz continue to make moves this offseason.