The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game before the summer league tournament. The Utah Jazz have a chance to be in the playoffs for the last time in a while in this summer league and it comes as a surprise with the Jazz being a team without any elite picks. Should be fun!

Game Info

When: 3:00 PM MT

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone