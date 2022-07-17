Utah Jazz take on Denver Nuggets in final game of summer league

In their final summer league game, the Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets. Utah will come into this game having rested most of their important prospects last game . The Jazz will likely not be too interested in the outcome of this one, but may be interested in the Knicks game, which has Utah’s future players is the championship game of summer league.

Having signed Johnny Juzang recently, and now Simone Fontechio, the Jazz are closing in on a final roster. But more signings probably depends on what happens with Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley. A game like this today is a final chance for players looking to make the Jazz roster can make an impression on the team.

Game Info

When: 6:00 PM MT

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBA TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone