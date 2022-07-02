Get ready for 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League!

Even though the NBA draft this year was quiet for the Jazz, NBA free agency was anything but. With the franchise transforming trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Salt Lake City Summer League has gotten much more interesting. Even though it appears that that trade has not altered the roster for summer league because Walker Kessler does not appear to be on the roster. Speaking of the roster, here it is!

The biggest name on this roster for the Jazz is obviously Jared Butler. Butler showed lots of flashes last year but wasn’t given a fair chance by Quin Snyder to get on the floor. With Snyder gone, Butler will get a chance and he should tear up the court. It’s his legitimate shot this season to start things off on the right foot and show that he’s still the guy that Jazz fans were excited about last year.

The other pickups for the Jazz after the draft, Kofi Cockburn and Johnny Juzang will be playing and it will be interesting to see how they do. Cockburn is a massive man with an interesting combination of size and skill. He should dominate the summer league with his size alone. Juzang brings an interesting skillset and nice size. To me, he’s reminiscent of Georges Niang. If he works hard, there’s no reason he can’t be an NBA player but he’ll have to become a more consistent shooter and get in better NBA shape.

Back to Walker Kessler. He’s the most prominent name not on this list. It either means the Jazz haven’t had time to bring him to Salt Lake, or it’s more likely that the Jazz are still in multiple trade talks and it’s not clear if he’ll be in Utah after the trade dust settles.

The Jazz have also released the schedule. See below:

We’ll be watching Jazz games in Vivint the day after the 4th of July!

Finally, what’s the TV schedule? Here you go!

Basketball is just around the corner, Jazz fans!