2022 Utah Jazz Roster: List of players going to training camp

The Utah Jazz roster is in complete flux after the Rudy Gobert trade that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. You can bet that there will be more moves and as those moves happen, we’ll update this for future reference.

As it stands, Donovan Mitchell is still on this roster and, if training camp started today, he would be there. With all the rumored Donovan Mitchell trade talk happening, it feels more like we’re waiting to see when the trade happens rather than if. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned in Danny Ainge’s short time in Utah, he’s got the patience necessary to make the trade happen that he wants. It’s very possible we see Donovan Mitchell in a black and yellow Jazz jersey next season.

The other interesting thing with this Jazz roster is how many different players we’ll be seeing. Utah received 5 players in the deal for Rudy Gobert and, as of right now, they’ll all be at training camp.

2022 Utah Jazz Training Camp Roster

Donovan Mitchell (fully guaranteed with player option 2025-26) Bojan Bogdanovic (fully guaranteed) Mike Conley (fully guaranteed) Malik Beasley (guaranteed this season with team option in 2023-24) Jordan Clarkson (guaranteed this season with player option in 2023-24) Rudy Gay (guaranteed this season with player option in 2023-24) Nickeil Alexander-Walker (rookie extension eligible, guaranteed this season with a possible qualifying offer for 2023-24) Walker Kessler (rookie contract with extension eligibility after 2024-25 season) Jarred Vanderbilt (fully guaranteed) Patrick Beverley (fully guaranteed) Leandro Bolmaro (guaranteed this season with team option in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Possible qualifying offer in 2025-26) Udoka Azubuike (guaranteed with team option in 2023-24 and qualifying offer in 2024-25) Simone Fontecchio (guaranteed with possible qualifying offer in 2024-25) Jared Butler (guaranteed with possible qualifying offer in 2023-24) Xavier Sneed Juhnny Juzang (two-way contract)

Like I said, this list will be fluid and we’ll update it as trades happen, which they surely will.