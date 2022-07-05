Game Preview: Utah Jazz take on Oklahoma City Thunder in Summer League opener

The Utah Jazz have been in every headline of the the last week of free agency and the basis for one of the most incredible two minutes from Brian Windhorst we’ve ever seen.

Brian Windhorst just ran the First Take desk in circles. They were hanging on his every word for 2+ minutes . Absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Q1vn6mD9iz — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) July 1, 2022

But now actual basketball will be played, and it’s tonight!

The Utah Jazz summer league has some really interesting players on the team and it’s also interesting tonight because of who has not been added to the team. In the blockbuster trade the Jazz made with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz got Walker Kessler but he’s not on the summer league roster. We’ll see if he’s added at some point but for now it’s clear the Jazz aren’t interested in having him on the floor until they finalize any other deals they do.

We will get to see Jared Butler and the hope is that Butler can dominate like he did in preseason last year. It’ll be a good sign for the future if Butler can have an impressive outing in summer league.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone