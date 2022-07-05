 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Preview: Utah Jazz take on Oklahoma City Thunder in Summer League opener

Salt Lake City Summer League begins with the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder

By James Hansen
2017 Utah Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have been in every headline of the the last week of free agency and the basis for one of the most incredible two minutes from Brian Windhorst we’ve ever seen.

But now actual basketball will be played, and it’s tonight!

The Utah Jazz summer league has some really interesting players on the team and it’s also interesting tonight because of who has not been added to the team. In the blockbuster trade the Jazz made with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz got Walker Kessler but he’s not on the summer league roster. We’ll see if he’s added at some point but for now it’s clear the Jazz aren’t interested in having him on the floor until they finalize any other deals they do.

Utah Jazz PR

We will get to see Jared Butler and the hope is that Butler can dominate like he did in preseason last year. It’ll be a good sign for the future if Butler can have an impressive outing in summer league.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

