Game Preview: Utah Jazz take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Summer League

After getting shellacked in the debut for Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Jazz got a front row seat of what the future for the Thunder will look like, and it’s looking really good. For Utah, things are going in a different direction. After a massive Rudy Gobert trade, the Jazz find themselves at a crossroads and it’s not clear what exactly they’re doing. For now, we wait as the Jazz find themselves in the middle of summer league while the front office is working on changing the roster.

For the current roster, the biggest question going into this summer league was how good can Jared Butler be? It wasn’t a great outing for Butler in the first game against the Thunder, but maybe he can shake off the rust tonight against the Sixers. Jazz fans are certainly hoping so because, at least at this point, it’s looking like Butler will have the opportunity to receive regular minutes next season. After one game of summer league, the newest question is, how bad is the Jazz’s summer league team? They looked barely competitive last game and it would be nice if there was a prospect that really showed out and earned a spot on the roster.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone