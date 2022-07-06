Without Jared Butler, the Utah Jazz lose again against the Philadelphia 76ers in Summer League action

In their second Salt Lake City Summer League game, the Utah Jazz lost 82-86 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the Sixers, Trevelin Queen, a former G-League MVP, led all scorers with 19 points. Charles Bassey, a late second-round pick last year, had a dominant showing with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Shooting 58% from the field and getting 4 steals, Bassey was the best player on the floor tonight.

If nothing else, this game (and the NBA Summer League as a whole), showcases exactly why the lion’s share of college, G-League, and overseas players don’t make the NBA. For all of their talent and skill, all these players have significant deficiencies in their game that keep them from making the league.

Take, for example, Bruno Coboclo. Tonight, the Brazilian simultaneously showed why the Toronto Raptors selected him with the 20th pick in the 2014 Draft and why, eight years later, he hasn’t carved out any significant role in the NBA. In Summer League terms, Coboclo played well tonight: he put up 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. With an absurd 7’7” wingspan, Coboclo was able to disrupt the layups of less savvy Summer League guards and get into the 76ers passing lanes. On paper, his size, length, and leaping ability seem perfect for a Jazz team looking to become more athletic.

But, for all of his incredible physical traits, Caboclo’s basketball IQ leaves much to be desired. In 25 minutes, Coboclo had 7 fouls, 5 turnovers, and the worst plus/minus on the Jazz at minus-15. Frankly, at 26 years old, Coboclo hasn’t really grown out the “two years away from being two years away” moniker. With high-flying dunks and impressive blocks, Coboclo shows you why NBA teams were drooling over his potential as an 18 year old. But the moment he steps onto a court, you can pencil in at least 3 turnovers, a couple ill-advised shots, and multiple mental lapses on defense.

Similarly, Utah guard Justin Robinson had a solid statistical showing. He scored 17 points and dished out 3 assists on an efficient 60% shooting. But at 6’1”, Robinson was clearly at a size disadvantage all game. Longer and taller defenders were able to pick his pocket and disrupt his passing lanes, leading to 5 turnovers for him on the night. I’m not sure if he’s skilled enough to make up for that lack of size in the NBA.

Jeenathan Williams, a 22 year old forward from Buffalo, had a pretty solid game. While he only shot 2-6 from the field, Williams showed off his great athleticism, scoring 8 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and nabbing 2 steals. He plays well within his role, and if he can develop a consistent corner three, he could carve out a role in the NBA.

Notably, Xavier Sneed, Jared Butler, and Tacko Fall were all DNP’s tonight. Given that tonight was a back-to-back, I’d guess they end up playing in the final SLC Summer League game Thursday night.