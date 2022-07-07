Game Preview: Utah Jazz finish off Salt Lake City Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies

As soon as it started it’s now going by, the Utah Jazz are finalizing their three-day summer basketball and it’s been an interesting one.

The biggest storyline has been Chet Holmgren who is looking like a star in the making. His combination of skill, size, and althleticism is impressive. And all signs are pointing to him being a very heady player that makes the right play. He’s certainly done that in SLC. But enough about Chet, the Jazz are playing the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

The Jazz have had a mostly forgettable summer league with not a lot of players fans are familiar with. Jazz fans got to see Jared Butler again, only to see a pretty disappointing summer league debut. Hopefully it was a mix of rust and adjusting to the chaos of summer league, but it isn’t very encouraging to see him struggle like he did in his first game. Tonight we’ll see if he plays, since he was out for rest in Game 2 after a month or two off. A good showing tonight from Butler, if he plays, would do a lot of good for Jazz fans to see some development of a young player everyone was excited about.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone