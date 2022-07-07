Utah Jazz fall to the Memphis Grizzlies in final game of Salt Lake City Summer League

On the final night in Salt Lake City Summer League, the Utah Jazz lost their final game to against the Memphis Grizzlies. The good news is that they saw improvement overall as a team and also saw some of their prospects stand out.

After sitting out the second game, Jared Butler returned and had a nice night. Butler started the game looking much more confident. He was fast and making good reads to set up his teammates all night ending with 7 assists. Butler missed his first 6 shots but once the ball started to fall for him he looked much more comfortable getting his shot. After a rookie season where he didn’t see much time on the floor at all, hopefully more reps in summer league, along with training camp can help him continue to improve.

Another player that stood out tonight, and last night, was Bruno Caboclo. Caboclo had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks tonight and looked like one of the most impactful players for the Jazz. When his career started, everyone would comment that Cabovlo is a few years a way from being a few years away. It appears he might be ready to contribute. Caboclo looks confident and uses his size well. With his physical tools, and more polished game, it seems like he’s a player the Jazz should consider holding onto and continue to develop, especially if a rebuild is coming.

The other player that’s been impressive is Xavier Sneed. Sneed has some nice tools with his athleticism and ideal size for a wing, and he’s looking like his shot has improved. You can see why the Jazz have had him on the team. The hope would be that Sneed continues to develop and can be a consistent contributor for the Jazz as they look for more talent to fill the roster for the upcoming season.