Summer League Game Preview: Utah Jazz take on the Atlanta Hawks

With Salt Lake City Summer League behind them, the Utah Jazz are in Las Vegas and will begin their summer league there. The Jazz went 0-3 in Salt Lake and will look to build on some positive momentum.

Jared Butler finished with a strong 3 quarters in Salt Lake City. Butler, who has been a highly regarded player with the Jazz and fans, finally looked like the promising guard Utah drafted last year to finish off the game. His handle looks good, he has good speed and control, and his passing is still a big positive. He’s also showing to be a solid point of attack defender. What’s apparent with Butler is the need to get some consistent scoring. What are his spots/moves, and how does he create those shots for himself? Along with that, he needs to find some consistency. Those things need to be ironed out and it’s why being in summer league is great for him.

The other player of interest for Utah is Bruno Caboclo. In two games for the Jazz, Caboclo has averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks. What’s intriguing about Caboclo is his impressive length. Can the impact he’s made in summer league, transfer to the league? He has elite measurements and so it seems possible.

The biggest question now: will the Jazz have Kessler Walker playing? He’s one of the only rookies not signed yet and it’s likely because of potential trades that still need to happen.

Only three 2022 first-round picks remain unsigned:



Dyson Daniels - NOP

Walker Kessler - UTA

Jeremy Sochan - SAS — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 9, 2022

It would be nice to see Kessler on the floor. The Jazz have had a dearth of options and it would be fun to see a 1st round pick on the floor for Utah, something Jazz fans haven’t seen for years.

Game Info

When: 5:30 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: NBA TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone