SLC Dunk Podcast: Discussing Russell Westbrook trade scenarios between the Jazz and Lakers

On this episode of the SLC Dunk Podcast we were joined by Anthony Irwin of Silver Screen and Roll who covers the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the rumors of a possible trade involving Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, I wanted to bring Anthony on to discuss what that trade might look like from a Lakers point of view. We discussed the LeBron James recent contract extension and how that affects the Lakers’ urgency to make a trade and how the Jazz might be able to go after the Lakers’ picks in a trade. How willing are the Lakers to make a trade that includes their future picks when LeBron James is likely retired?

We discussed the different players that the Lakers might be interested in on the Jazz roster that would be a good fit for the Lakers.

What was most interesting to me after talking with Anthony was how much more it feels like a 3-team trade between the Jazz, Lakers and Knicks might be possible. Because the Jazz can’t make any trades with their new players from the Minnesota Timberwolves, (that were attained in the Rudy Gobert trade), maybe all these teams are waiting for that to happen?

We also discussed the Knicks and what players the Lakers might be interested in from them in a 3-team trade. There’s a lot of moving parts but after discussing everything, it’s clear the Lakers are motivated to get involved so they can take advantage of the last few years of LeBron James career in LA.