Latest Utah Jazz trade rumors: Jazz reveal trade value for Bogdanovic, Clarkson, and Beasley

According to Zach Lowe on his most recent podcast, the Utah Jazz believe that Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Malike Beasley are each worth a first-round pick.

Lowe Post podcast: @ramonashelburne on all things Lakers as camp approaches and Russ remains on the team, then @kpelton and I preview the Hawks -- this season and going forward:



Apple: Apple: https://t.co/kkLyyZ5d3P



Spotify: https://t.co/XFfyOdWaOo — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) September 9, 2022

If there’s one thing we’ve learned this offseason, once Danny Ainge sets a price for a player, he’ll stick with it. If a team is willing to pay that price, then the trade will happen. It’s been such a breath of fresh air this offseason to see Danny Ainge provide a dominant level of negotiation with the Jazz, and there’s a level of comfort knowing that if the Jazz’s price isn’t met, the trade doesn’t happen.

This also bodes very well for the future. Danny Ainge has put a value on assets and picks that the front office beforehand hasn’t had. If you don’t remember, the Jazz’s two previous offseasons were the death knell for the most recent roster. The Jazz traded a first-round pick just to get off of Derrick Favors contract after giving him a contract no other team would have given. They made draft-day trades of their picks to the Knicks, only to see the Knicks use the exact same picks to move up in the draft (maybe that’s why the Knicks thought they could fleece the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell). They decided to draft a center in the first round that no one had in their mock earlier than the second round, in stead of drafting Desmond Bane. There are a lot of reasons the most recent iteration of the Jazz didn’t work out, the catastrophic failures of the recent leadership were likely the biggest reason of all.