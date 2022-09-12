SLC Dunk Podcast: Do the Utah Jazz have a potential star in Lauri Markkanen?

With the 2022-23 NBA season fast approaching, it’s time to look at the Utah Jazz roster. After the massive Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades, the Jazz are looking very different.

We discussed the newcomers, including Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Simone Fontecchio. Agbaji joins Walker Kessler as Utah’s second rookie they’ve acquired this offseason. We talked about how good he can be and his potential role through the rebuild.

Utah Jazz forwards at eurobasket so far:



- Markkanen: 27.8 ppg, 53/40/91 shooting, 7.7 rpg, 2.3 apg



- Bogdanovic: 19.2 ppg: 48/39/86 shooting, 5.2 rpg, 1.7 apg



- Fontecchio: 19.2 ppg, 50/43/89 shooting, 3.8 rpg, 2.8 apg — Calvin Chappell (@CHALVIN2018) September 12, 2022

Markannen is looking like a star at the Eurobasket tournament, and Fontecchio has also been impressive. How well does play translate from Eurobasket to the NBA? What can we expect from these new Utah Jazz forwards?

Collin Sexton is another exciting player. At one point, he was a lottery pick who looked like a potential star, but after injuries and falling out of the Cavaliers’ plans, his value has become a question mark. We talked about what a great opportunity he has to prove himself again. If he plays well, would the Jazz consider trading him, or would they prefer to commit to him long-term?

We also attempted to predict what might happen with the remaining veteran players on the Utah Jazz. Rumors swirl around Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson. Who might trade for them? What is their trade value?

The Utah Jazz will be a very different team this year, and while losing can be hard to enjoy, there are many things to look forward to. Who will step up for this young Jazz team? How will rookie head coach Will Hardy handle a completely brand-new roster? Is there a potential star on this roster right now? Are there potential role players that can fit around a future star? There are still so many questions yet to be answered.

Everybody, from the coach to the rookies, will be looking to prove themselves. Who will be successful?