NBA Trade Rumor: Phoenix Suns interested in Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic?

Accordin to Brian Windhorst, he would not be surprised if the Phoenix Suns make a bid for Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @WindhorstESPN. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor.



Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/g23IoiqfWw — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 19, 2022

Windhorst mentions the Suns are very active right in trade talks right now with Jae Crowder at the center of those talks. He goes on to say that there are multiple teams interested in Bogdanovic, which for the Jazz is good news. Having more teams interested gives the Jazz another bidding war for one of their core pieces from last season.

This makes it seem like Bogdanovic trade may be looming soon. We’ve heard multiple rumors that teams are interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, including the Lakers, and that might be what’s driving this segment as much as anything. Danny Ainge is still willing to trade these players and it’s just a matter waiting for a team out there willing to pay the price that Ainge has set. That price for Bogdanovic? A first-round pick. That seems easy enough for the Suns with a late first-round pick likely being somewhere in the late 20s. That means Ainge is working through the bids. If there’s one thing we’ve learned this summer it’s that Ainge will wait until he gets the best deal possible. But once he gets that? The deal will happen.

There’s another angle here that might be influencing this. Are the Jazz floating this out there to get the Lakers to move on a deal? The Jazz have shown this summer they’re going to do the best deal possible regardless of who the deal is with. If the Lakers are holding out on sending unprotected future picks to the Jazz for a possible Westbrook deal, they may find themselves empty-handed soon. Just ask the Knicks.