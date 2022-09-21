Utah Jazz trade rumor: Bojan Bogdanovic trade coming soon?

According to Andy Larsen, a Bojan Bogdanovic trade may be happening soon for the Utah Jazz.

Jazz Beat Writer: @andyblarsen



-Jazz aren’t in drivers seat for absorbing Russ contract & getting picks. Pacers & Spurs are still in it.



-Bogdanovich expects to be traded soon.



-Jazz can’t get a 1st round pick for JC.



Larsen mentions a source close to Bogdanovic and also quotes Michael Scioto, who says:

“A lot of executives around the league are expecting Bojan Bogdanovic to be the next guy for the Jazz to get moved. ... Bogdanovic is the next domino that most people think is going to fall for Utah.”

So what would it be for? Larsen says that the Jazz and Lakers still have a possibility of a trade for Russell Westbrook, and the prized Lakers' future 1st round picks, but there are roadblocks to the trade, including competition from the Spurs and Pacers.

This article was written before recent news that the Pacers aren’t trading Myles Turner and the package from the Spurs that includes Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and Jakob Poeltl, is not something that likely floats the Lakers’ boat.

That leaves us back at Bogdanovic. Will this be the best trade possibility available? It seems very likely.

Andy Larsen was also involved in a local Q&A and was asked about the trade. Here are the teams he mentioned having interest in Bogdanovic: The Suns, the Mavs and the Knicks.

The Suns is a team we’ve heard about but the Mavericks and Knicks are interesting revelations. It’s clear that there is substantial interest in Bogdanovic who is one of the best shooters in the league at the wing. For the Jazz, it’s clear they would like to make this happen soon to finalize things as they enter the season. Bogdanovic is also a player that chose to come here through free agency so it’s possible the Jazz also feel some obligation to do right by him and send him to a winning situation.

With training camp just a few days away, it seems clear that a trade will likely happen any day now.