Utah Jazz fan favorite bracket: Elite Eight

Over the years, the Utah Jazz faithful have taken to many different players. From the Hall of Fame greats to the undrafted third-stringers, Jazz fans always pick their favorites. Usually, fan interactions, on-court hustle, and a relatable personality are the attributes that drive such fan affection.

Rules

My goal is to determine an ultimate fan favorite. For this exercise, I’ve set a few rules for who qualifies. These rules are meant to remove the star players so we can determine who is a fan favorite, not the best player. So while this undoubtedly disqualifies some fan favorites, it should give us an idea of who won the fanbase over with more than just their on-court effectiveness. We already know that John Stockton is beloved. We don’t need a poll to tell us that the fans love Rudy Gobert and Andrei Kirilenko. This exercise is for the players we love regardless of their talent level.

They cannot be a Hall of Fame player

They cannot have been an All-Star with the Jazz

They cannot have their jersey retired for the Jazz

Full Bracket

Eight players remain from the original 32. The entire second round of voting will be held in this piece, and the subsequent rounds will come weekly. For your vote, choose your favorite of the two players. This isn’t a question of who was better or who played the longest for the team; it’s simply which player you like more, whether rational or not.

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 3, Matchup 1 Derrick Favors

Paul Millsap vote view results 64% Derrick Favors (299 votes)

35% Paul Millsap (166 votes) 465 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 3, Matchup 2 Kyle Korver

Trevor Booker vote view results 73% Kyle Korver (343 votes)

26% Trevor Booker (121 votes) 464 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fan Favorite Bracket: Round 3, Matchup 3 Joe Ingles

Bojan Bogdanovic vote view results 88% Joe Ingles (417 votes)

11% Bojan Bogdanovic (52 votes) 469 votes total Vote Now