4 major themes from Utah Jazz media day

It’s here Jazz fans! The season is finally here; you survived not just another offseason, but objectively the most wild summer in franchise history.

Today kicks off the start of the functional season with media day. The entire roster reports for photo shoots, interviews, and other events in preparation for training camp beginning Tuesday.

As a reminder, the team will tip off the preseason Sunday Oct 2nd in Toronto and just a short two weeks later will begin the regular season against the Nuggets at home on Wednesday Oct 19th.

With so much Jazz news on tap, we distilled media day to four major themes from all the statements. Let’s get into it:

Style of play

Throughout media day, the staff and players stressed that physicality and speed will be a major emphasis.

Coach Hardy specifically highlighted that much of the next week will be dedicated to getting in shape so they can carry out that vision. Malik Beasley commented that he’s been running in the mountains and acclimating to the elevation.

Jarred Vanderbilt mentioned a handful of times that the team will be expected to compete on both ends. He believes a portion of his role is to be vocal on defense, set a tone, and lead by example.

"We will play tough. We will play with passion."



Hear from Coach Hardy and players live from #NBAMediaDay '22-'23.#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 26, 2022

Will Hardy also mentioned that his goal is to “get everyone involved”. Many have expressed concern over a very guard heavy team sporting players who’ve often looked to shoot first. It appears Hardy is not only cognizant but insistent on a different approach.

With all the athletes on this team, from Vanderbilt and Agbaji to Sexton and Clarkson, there’s a lot of potential for an exciting brand of Utah Jazz basketball and all indications point to that being the emphasis.

Building relationships

With so many new faces of the staff and roster, not just for fans but for each member within, a massive focus is being placed on building relationships.

Lauri Markkanen, for example, came over in the Donovan Mitchell deal with Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji. However, he himself mentioned that due to EuroBasket, he has no relationship with Ochai and only played 8 games with Collin prior to the injury.

Various others mentioned getting to know guys, settling in, and building comradery as being big focuses of OTA’s and into training camp.

But achieving that goal starts with Will Hardy, who when hired was touted for his energy, charisma, and natural ability to develop relationships. Jazz GM Justin Zanik mentioned that Hardy has spent an “inordinate amount of time with players” leading up to the season.

Happy Saturday. Start your weekend off right by watching 6 minutes of behind-the-scenes content from your favorite NBA team #JazzAllAccess — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 24, 2022

The team has already taken steps to build those relationships, taking to the RSL field for conditioning and games with RSL roster members. It was all about putting everyone in a situation and breaking down barriers to facilitate teamwork and cohesion..

Veteran players like Mike Conley, Cody Zeller, and Jordan Clarkson demonstrated their excitement for mentorship opportunities with the young team. Collin Sexton mentioned how he’s gravitated to Mike since the trade while Cody believes he can play a big role helping Kessler and Azubuike succeed in their career.

Everyone is all in on building relationships, an appropriate focus given what appears to be an immediate and long term goal for the franchise.

Winning culture

Right out of the gate, Justin Zanik emphasized that the franchise is working towards a championship. Unsurprising, as Danny Ainge has routinely mentioned the very same. Justin mentioned that they were growth focused and that the franchise wants to emphasize “learning to win”.

Much of the fanbase has interpreted such statements as inferring that winning is the long term goal and that shorting the team’s current ceiling for a shot a franchise altering talent was the route the franchise is heading.

But as media day continued, comments from Will Hardy and the players continually give the impression that winning now is of ultimate importance to establishing a culture of winning, ultimately winning at the highest of levels.

Will Hardy remarked that winning every night is the focus and the goal. Jarred Vanderbilt expounded on “winning culture” and that it takes care of everything, team and individual goals. Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker frequently mentioned that anything required for the team to win is their primary focus.

We can clearly see that the team is shooting for their ceiling and will maximize all talent available to them. As constructed, this team is not headed for a premium lottery pick so barring additional roster adjustments lowering the ceiling, fans should plan for a developing winning culture.

Opportunities abound

As Justin Zanik was asked about the offseason of trades and the surplus of guaranteed contracts, he made an emphasis on providing opportunities this season. Zanik said that the group will “tell us who plays”.

Coach Hardy also made mention of challenging his players and optimizing their potential. By all accounts, those who commit to conditioning, defense, and toughness will make their way into the rotation.

Jarred Vanderbilt has embodied these principles into his career. When asked about his 4 years thus far, he specifically said he can be a voice for the young players that “you don’t need to be a top pick to make it”.

Up and down the roster, comments of “showing more” and “showing what I can do” were consistent themes. Talen Horton-Tucker said, “Everyone’s young and hungry”.

Fans should look forward to hearing more from training camp and keep their eyes peeled throughout the preseason for players who are seizing their opportunity and telling the organization they need to play.

Much more was said throughout media day! From Mike throwing subtle shade at Ainge’s recent golf game to Clarkson detailing his experience playing for the Philippines National Team, the team had a lot of fun answering questions.

All fans should consider watching the full recording of media day if you get a chance. If not, rest assured we at SLC Dunk will continue to cover the team and represent fellow fans!