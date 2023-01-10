Jazz Aim to Beat the Cavs in Mitchell’s Return to Utah

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have traveled to Utah to take on the Jazz tonight. It will be an interesting game for Jazz fans as it is the first time Mitchell will take the court at Vivint Arena as an opponent.

Mitchell is off to a superstar-level start to the season with the Cavs averaging 28.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He is just under 50% from the field while being over 40% from three as well. Plus, in case you somehow missed it, he dropped 71 POINTS just 8 days ago!

The biggest question that remains to be seen heading into tonight’s game is this: How will Donovan Mitchell be received by Jazz fans?

Personally, I hope he is received with cheers and gratitude for the things he did during his time in Utah both on the court and in the community. Sure, it didn’t end how either side had hoped, but there are some really fun memories of Spida’s time in Utah. Not to mention that things could have ended a lot worse.

Had Mitchell publicly asked for a trade the Jazz likely would not have gotten quite the haul they did for him in a trade. Beyond that, he could have pulled a #Stayward and left Utah without Utah getting any assets in return.

Instead, Utah and Mitchell ended up in a win-win deal that sent Mitchell to a young team ready to compete and granted Utah draft capital, some good young players, and a young likely first-time all-star in Lauri Markkanen who has really come into his own here in Utah.

For that, I feel like Mitchell should be appreciated in Utah, but time will tell tonight as he takes the court in front of the Utah Jazz fans who will be sure to show up to tonight’s game.

The Cavs currently sit at 4th in the East and are only 3 games out of 1st. The Jazz on the other hand (much to the chagrin of #TakeNote Jazz fans and the delight of #TankNote fans) have fallen out of the play-in altogether and currently reside at 11th place in the West. Since the Lakers don’t play tonight if the Jazz lose they will continue their tumble to 12th in the West.

Ironically, depending on how you are hoping this Jazz season turns out, you might still find yourself rooting for Donovan Mitchell to get a win at Vivint Arena.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone