Trade rumor: the Utah Jazz are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline

According to Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are expected to be a seller at the trade deadline.

The surprising Pacers have signaled a willingness to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline — albeit Tyrese Haliburton's status currently undetermined. Full exploration of Indiana's power forward pursuit, and other league-wide notes @YahooSports: https://t.co/hdpqqmnoYV — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 12, 2023

Here is what Fischer said about the Jazz and whether they’d be sellers.

After Utah’s early-season success, league personnel are expecting the Jazz to introduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward who the Pacers believe has enough upside to grow alongside Turner.

The Jazz receiving multiple calls on Beasley and Vanderbilt is great news if the goal is to get the best return possible. Both are highly effective players that could help various teams improve their chances in the playoffs. If there’re multiple bidders, the Jazz could come away with something really nice.

Fischer revealed some details about a potential trade that has been discussed that would include Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley for John Collins. Here’s what he said.

The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, though Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework.

It makes sense that Utah would want a 1st round pick in the deal. Something like Vanderbilt for Collins straight across would make sense, but Beasley, if he’s getting this kind of attention from other teams, warrants a nice 1st round pick to make this equal on both sides.

Personally, I think this would be a home run trade for Utah. Collins is a player that could fit the new style of the Utah Jazz of size, athleticism, and shooting that spreads the floor. It’s also clear that John Collins could very likely take a step in a new environment similar to what Lauri Markkanen has done.

Finally, Fischer revealed more about the Jordan Clarkson contract situation. It was revealed that Clarkson had rejected the Jazz’s initial offer before, and now we’re finding out more details of the negotiations.

Jordan Clarkson is not considered a trade candidate at this time, as Utah would like to keep the veteran scorer beyond this season, sources said. The Jazz, though, are prohibited by CBA rules from offering Clarkson a contract extension in his desired range of $20 million of average annual value, and Clarkson appears set to reach unrestricted free agency.

It’s clear the Jazz are interested in re-signing Jordan Clarkson, but it’s looking like they won’t be able to do that until free agency. That’s some risky business because you never know if there’s a team out there that could swoop in with a crazy offer. It does appear the Jazz are confident according to this, and it may be that the Jazz will just beat all offers to re-sign Clarkson. And that makes sense for a lot of reasons. If the Jazz are indeed trading away multiple veterans, that will likely open up cap space, something the Jazz will likely have plenty of over the next 3-4 years as they will be filled with multiple rookie contracts. The other thing is the cap is likely going up soon and will make a contract in the “$20 million” range seem reasonable.

It’s clear that something is going to happen to the Jazz it’s just a matter of when.