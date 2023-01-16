Jazz take on Gobert-less Wolves in Minnesota

When the Utah Jazz face the Minnesota Timberwolves today, it may be a battle of attrition. Rudy Gobert left his most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a groin strain and is day to day. For the Jazz, they are likely to be without Lauri Markkanen for this one as well.

Lauri Markkanen and Rudy Gay both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. the Wolves. Collin Sexton is no longer on the injury report. Kelly Olynyk remains OUT. pic.twitter.com/NLlLLL6aC0 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 15, 2023

The Jazz don’t have Markkanen listed as “out,” so it’s still possible that he plays, but it seems likely that they will play this one with caution.

The story of this matchup is going to continue for a decade. The trade for Rudy Gobert has not worked out as well as Minnesota had hoped, and Utah got more than they may have even realized at the time of the trade. Walker Kessler is looking like the heir apparent at center. And this has all happened before the picks for Utah have even started rolling in.

The other interesting thing about this matchup is how well the Wolves have played minus Gobert. Anthony Edwards is putting up big numbers in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. With how weak the Jazz’s defense has been this season, we may see him put up big numbers tonight as well.

Game Info

When: 2:00 PM MT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone