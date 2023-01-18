Jazz take on shorthanded Clippers

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen back tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. For the Clippers, who are on the back end of a back to back on the road, they’re resting their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall tonight against the Utah Jazz



The Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen available — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 18, 2023

It’s a welcome site to see Markkanen back, who has been sitting out games with a bruised hip. It’s also a good opportunity to ease him back in to the lineup with two defensive studs now sitting out of the game.

The Jazz will also be without a few players of their own, although the most notable is Kelly Olynyk who will still be out.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/18):



*AVAILABLE - Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)



OUT - Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain)



OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League - Two-Way) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 18, 2023

It’s also a game that will be played amidst a huge amount of trade rumors for the Jazz. Danny Ainge has been hard at work lately and Jazz fans may be looking at their phones for any possible signs of a trade coming. With so many rumors coming down the line, a trade seems imminent at this point, especially with the Jazz at a real crossroads as a team. They are sitting right at the precipice of either playing in the play-in, or dropping down in the standing for a pick in the 6-8 range. We’ll see what happens, but it’s hard no to think that every game matters and might influence those decisions more.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone