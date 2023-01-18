 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jazz take on shorthanded Clippers

Can the Jazz beat the Clippers with Markkanen back and the Clippers resting their best players? Yes, yes they can

By James Hansen
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen back tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. For the Clippers, who are on the back end of a back to back on the road, they’re resting their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It’s a welcome site to see Markkanen back, who has been sitting out games with a bruised hip. It’s also a good opportunity to ease him back in to the lineup with two defensive studs now sitting out of the game.

The Jazz will also be without a few players of their own, although the most notable is Kelly Olynyk who will still be out.

It’s also a game that will be played amidst a huge amount of trade rumors for the Jazz. Danny Ainge has been hard at work lately and Jazz fans may be looking at their phones for any possible signs of a trade coming. With so many rumors coming down the line, a trade seems imminent at this point, especially with the Jazz at a real crossroads as a team. They are sitting right at the precipice of either playing in the play-in, or dropping down in the standing for a pick in the 6-8 range. We’ll see what happens, but it’s hard no to think that every game matters and might influence those decisions more.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

