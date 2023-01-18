Trade Rumor: Utah Jazz interested in Rui Hachimura?

Today Shams Charania reported that the Washington Wizards are exploring trades for forward Rui Hachimura.

The Wizards have started trade talks centered on Rui Hachimura, potentially clearing a logjam at forward, sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins.



More details, including what this could mean for Kyle Kuzma, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/g6d34NVTCB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2023

Just after the news dropped, Sam Amico reported that the Utah Jazz are one of the teams interested in Hachimura.

Suns and Jazz are among those who have expressed interest in Hachimura, sources tell @WireHoops. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 18, 2023

For the Wizards, Hachimura is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He’s doing it on a split of 49.2%/34.6%/76.8%. The numbers aren’t bad but won’t blow you away either, what does make Hachimura interesting is his size. At 6’8” Hachimura would bring nice size to the lineup, as well as his experience in the league. He’s also just 24 so there is the possibility that he has some room to improve and develop some more.

The trade rumors for the Jazz have been coming fast and this is just another of what is likely to be more and more rumors. We’ll see if the Jazz do anything but as is always the case, when the Jazz tell you over and over through their sources they’re in trade talks, we should probably believe them.