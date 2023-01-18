Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz to a comfortable win in his return

After missing two games to a minor hip injury, Lauri Markkanen made his return against the LA Clippers. He started with a bang, scoring the game's first seven points. That start set the tone for the Utah Jazz.
This guy is 4/4 from distance with 21 points and counting #Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/CzEaaFiyYw— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 19, 2023
The Clippers are dealing with a host of nagging injuries, most notably those of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. With their weakened roster, Utah was favored coming into tonight.
Big man on the break pic.twitter.com/T6prpmOes0— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 19, 2023
After the Jazz took the early lead, they never looked back. They led from start to finish for their first wire-to-wire victory of the season, winning 126-103.
Player of the game
Just keeps getting better and better https://t.co/MHb2ycEuQb pic.twitter.com/EynDxz9Xld— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 19, 2023
Lauri Markkanen, the soon-to-be All-Star, takes this one. He scored 34 points on 55%/75%/100% shooting to go with his 12 rebounds and two blocks. The Finnisher was a dominant +26 on the night.
Markkanen continues to produce star numbers nearly every time he steps onto the court. His consistency has been incredible. This was his 11th 30+ point game of the season.
Honorable mentions to Mike Conley (17 points, 6-8 shooting, 5-6 from three, nine assists) and Walker Kessler (13 points, 6-9 shooting, 11 rebounds, two blocks), who both played great.
Unfiltered thoughts
- Markkanen is one of the most efficient volume scorers in NBA history. Every game, I wonder if he'll cool off, but I think he's actually heating up.
- Where does Markkanen rank all-time among Utah Jazz in-game dunkers? I don't think he can be out of the top 3.
- Mike Conley continues to quietly be a great point guard. If he gets traded, somebody will be getting a perfect addition.
- Ochai Agbaji is an athlete.
- Walker Kessler having a 'ho-hum' 13 & 11 is a testament to how good he is.
- Beasley shot well tonight. That was nice to see. Hopefully, that signals an end to his cold streak.
- The Jazz players getting hyped by the fourth-quarter chicken promotion was my favorite moment of the season.
Kelly Olynyk was FIRED up for free chicken after the Clippers missed both free throws pic.twitter.com/j5mguRJBgZ— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2023
