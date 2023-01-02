SLC Dunk Podcast - What should the Utah Jazz do at the NBA trade deadline, and is Lauri Markkanen an all-star?

The Utah Jazz are at a crossroads this season. They had a fun start that led to one of the more fun stories to start the season, but now they’ve lost 4 in a row including losses to the Spurs and the Kings. They also have a losing record and are trending downward rather than up in the standings. What should they do at, or before, trade deadline?

Lauri Markkanen is also making a big name for himself this season. He’s been putting up incredible numbers with Will Hardy and is looking like an incredible pickup for the Jazz. Can he make the all-star team? We’ve already seen the Jazz have started their campaign. Here’s what they sent to Marc Stein to remind him of what the Jazz are doing this season.

While I and Adam were talking, we also found out about Donovan Mitchell was having a career night of 71 points and live reacted to it.