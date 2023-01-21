Utah Jazz Trending Towards Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill is heating up. Although for some, Thursday February 9th still feels like a very long 19 days away. And while the Jazz keep chugging along playing some fun basketball, you know the front office has been keeping tabs on the buyers and sellers at the deadline.

Well, according to Marc Stein’s latest report, executives around the league believe the Utah Jazz will be major sellers this year.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise and does start to feel like the consensus opinion locally and nationally. Lauri Markkanen has proved himself a star and is a keeping barring a massive offer. Walker Kessler looks like he’ll be a valuable starter for the next decade. And being on a rookie contract means it’s very unlikely to get sufficient value in return for a team in a rebuild.

The Jazz have had rumored interest specifically in John Collins and more recently Rui Hachimura. I’m sure we’ll hear more names thrown out in the next 2.5 weeks. And with multiple players who could contribute to contending rosters, the Jazz very well could be the most important sellers in a sellers market.