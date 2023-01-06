Jazz take on Bulls in Chicago

The Utah Jazz traveled to the Windy City on Saturday for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Both these teams enter this game in 10th place in their respective conference and both teams are coming off impressive road wins. Chicago has won two in a row against two of the top three teams in the East, and Utah just snapped a five-game losing streak with a win at Houston on Thursday.

Chicago has won two games in a row, with the most recent being a win at the Philadelphia 76ers, 126-112. Bulls star Zach Lavine scored 41 points which included 11 three-pointers. Chicago is struggling with health right now, and they will be without the services of PG Lonzo Ball, starting SG Alex Caruso is also questionable. For the Bulls to be successful in this game, they will have to play excellent team defense. The Jazz have a lot of weapons on offense, and it will be a long game for Chicago if they let Utah play loose on, and the shots start falling.

For Utah, this is game #1 of a back-to-back, and even though it’s only the 2nd game of a three-game road trip, it will be a challenge for the Jazz to play with max energy for the whole game. The other aspect of this game is the fact that Lauri Markkanen is returning to Chicago for the first time as a member of the Utah Jazz. Given the level of play that Markkanen has attained this year, it will be fun to see if there is a revenge game against the team that gave up on him too early. For the Jazz to leave Chicago with a win, though they are going to need to defend the three-point line and try to find a way to limit Zach Lavine……easier said than done.

Utah has historically struggled to win at Chicago, however, this year’s team plays with a different kind of fearlessness and confidence. Expect a competitive game between two teams who are trying to find their footing and start the second half of the season with a win. GO JAZZ!!

Game Info

When: 6:00 PM MT

Where: United Center | Chicago, IL

TV: ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM The Zone