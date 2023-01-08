Jazz fall short in Memphis

Tonight was the third game of the Utah Jazz’s most recent road trip. It was the back end of a back to back, and the third game in 4 nights. Despite everything going against them, they still managed to keep this one close. That said, the shot making, and defense, of the Memphis Grizzlies was too much and they lost 123-118.

But there was plenty of fight for the Jazz in this one. Utah found themselves down by double digits and crawled their way back in the late third and 4th quarters. With two minutes left Kelly Olynyk went down with the ball with the Jazz down just 6 and the Grizzlies would score the other way. It was the nail in the coffin.

Kelly Olynyk turned his ankle on that last take to the basket and is heading directly to the lockerroom — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 9, 2023

Speaking of fight in the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson squared up again! After Bane had been taunting him earlier, Clarkson apparently had enough and took a swipe at him on one of his shots.

Jordan Clarkson squares up IMMEDIATELY after swiping Desmond Bane on the head pic.twitter.com/xlQNRRvSVP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2023

Clarkson would then be ejected and the crowd had words for Clarkson as he walked off the court.

But Clarkson would then get the last laugh after tricking a fan into a fake high-five.

This loss was mostly expected. It may have been the toughest situation for the Jazz all year. As I said, it was the back end of a back-to-back, the third game in 4 nights. It was also just 22 hours since their last game played. That makes for an absolutely brutal set of circumstances so maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised that an altercation happened. The next game for the Jazz will have them up against the Cavs at home. I’m sure everything will be just fine and normal for Donovan Mitchell’s return to SLC.