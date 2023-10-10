Keyonte George considered one of the NBA drafts biggest steals according to NBA GM Survey

According to the most recent NBA GM Survey, Keyonte George is the second biggest steal of the NBA draft behind Cam Whitmore.

Here’s how the voting went (From NBA.com):

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft? 1. Cam Whitmore (20), Houston – 43% T-2. Keyonte George (16), Utah – 10% T-2. Scoot Henderson (3), Portland – 10% T-2. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (18), Miami – 10% 5. Brandin Podziemski (19), Golden State – 7% » Also receiving votes: Emoni Bates (49), Cleveland; Leonard Miller (33), Minnesota; Marcus Sasser (25), Detroit; Brice Sensabaugh (28), Utah; Ausar Thompson (5), Detroit; Jordan Walsh (38), Boston » Last year: Jalen Duren and Tari Eason – 14%

Also interesting that the Jazz got some love for their pick of Brice Sensabaugh at 28 who was slated to go higher.

Some of these picks seem more like “which team had the best player fall to them” which is definitely the case for Cam Whitmore who was the story of draft night for how far he fell.

The Keyonte George pick likely comes from the small sample size we’ve seen from him in summer league, but what a sample size it was. Whether it was scoring the ball at all three levels, his high assists rate, or his ability to get to the line, George showed an already robust arsenal of skills. If he can start showing that skillset in games, this may even be an undersell of how big of a steal he was. With him already getting solid minutes in preseason, don’t be surprised if we start seeing him get more and more minutes until he’s in that starting role and leading the offense.

Rookie of the year is not out of the question.