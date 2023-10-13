Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trailblazers preview

Jazz play basketball tomorrow. Preseason basketball continues with a matchup against the Portland Trailblazers. This game should be an absolute blast, not only do we get to see the Jazz play more ball. We get to see the new look Damian Lillardless Trailblazers, they’ve got a bevy of young players that are very funny to watch.

Things I want to see:

Scoot Henderson do Scoot things. The #3 pick has already shown flashes of being an electric point guard.

A better look into how minutes might start shaping up. We’ve seen a few different lineup combinations at this point, I’d like to see more of the backcourt lineup begin to round into shape.

Taylor Hendricks minutes, the #9 pick has played 16 total minutes in our 2 preseason games. That’s currently 76th amongst fellow rookies. I thought Taylor would struggle to get minutes in the regular season because of the depth on our frontcourt. I’d love to see Taylor play more minutes on Saturday.

Here's the intrigue with Taylor Hendricks



To be able to guard the way he does on this possession, with that size, is special



Obviously still has a lot to do in order to put it all together, but there are flashes pic.twitter.com/7PfzV4Fb76 — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) October 11, 2023

2-3 set plays for Keyonte George. I don’t think it’s asking too much, and I understand that showing your playbook in preseason isn’t the move. But I want to see some off-ball Keyonte George stuff. (I am self-aware enough to admit this is my own personal desire.)

The game:

Who: Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trailblazers

When: Saturday, October 14th @ 7:00

How: KJZZ or Utah Jazz’s new streaming service Jazz+