The Utah Jazz beat the New Zealand breakers 114 -94. I plan on taking zero notes from the score. The game really wasn’t close from the start, the Jazz should be better than a New Zealand team. However, there’s a couple of really fun things this game had to offer.

Fun thing #1

The Jazz played 19 players, lots of Jazz fans have been begging to see more of the bench ,and in-particular real game minutes for rookies. Brice Sensabaugh played 17 minutes, Keyonte George (KG3) and Taylor Hendricks played 16 minutes. Not only did they get action on the floor, they got their shots up.

Fun thing #2

Ochai Agbaji’s play might demand a starting role. Ochai scored 12 points on 8 shots and was a game-leading +14.

Fun thing #3

Taylor Hendricks has the perfect blend of size, athleticism, and fluidity. Look at this steal and dish to KG3 for the dunk.

TAYLOR HENDRICKS WITH THE STEAL AND KEYONTE GEORGE WITH THE DUNK pic.twitter.com/NHQuM5He3n — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) October 17, 2023

Jazz have one more preseason game against the Kings before the action gets real. Training camp is ramping up, cuts and roster moves will begin, and plays are getting installed. Time to buckle up. Speaking of, our hearts go out to Craig Bolerjack. He wasn’t on the call tonight due to the passing of his father. We’re thinking of Craig tonight and can’t wait to hear him calling games again soon.