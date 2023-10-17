Utah Jazz announce annual open scrimmage for 2023

The Utah Jazz announced they’ll be doing their annual open scrimmage again this year on October 21st at the Delta Center.

According to the Jazz, it will be a free event that doesn’t require a ticket. It will also stream live on Jazz+.

From the Jazz:

The family-friendly event will feature lively entertainment and interactive moments with the entire Jazz roster, on-court interviews with players and Head Coach Will Hardy and appearances by Jazz Bear and the Zyia Active Utah Jazz Dancers. The Open Scrimmage will be streamed live on Jazz+, the team’s newly launched streaming service, available to all active annual and monthly subscribers.

It’s a fun event every year that fans have a chance to get to know the players for the upcoming season. In the past, there’s been the rookie dance-off and with three new rookies.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with general admission seating. Complimentary parking will be available at Park Place, which is located northeast of the main arena entrance. Select concessions will be open along the main concourse. The one-hour event will not include photograph or autograph stations for fans.

There’s usually a line so if you’re planning to get a good seat, you’ll want to get there early.