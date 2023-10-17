Trade Rumor: Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets were in trade talks regarding Talen Horton-Tucker

According to Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz were in touch with the Houston Rockets on a deal that would have sent Talen Horton-Tucker to Houston.

Latest @YahooSports notebook — ahead of next Monday's looming roster cuts — picks up the pieces from today's Kevin Porter Jr. trade in Houston and Oklahoma City, plus Detroit, Utah and more: https://t.co/UCszTTpqSO — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 17, 2023

From Fischer:

The Rockets were also in touch with Utah on deal structures that would have sent Talen Horton-Tucker to Houston, sources said. The Jazz have seen continued progress from former No. 5 pick Kris Dunn — who’s found somewhat of a resurgence in Salt Lake City — and would like to afford plenty of opportunity for 2023 first-round selection Keyonte George to handle the controls of Utah’s offense, as well.

THT has had mostly good moments starting with the Jazz, so it’s not surprising he’s garnering some interest with other teams. His combination of burst, crazy length, and passing makes him an intriguing prospect. He’s also just 22 years old, which makes you think he still has time to develop his game, especially his jump shot.

Despite having mostly good moments, it’s been a little perplexing why he has been starting. He’s played decently but probably not well enough to think he can be the long-term answer at point guard. This rumor gives a possible answer to why he has consistently started. Were the Jazz trying to showcase his ability to find a potential trade partner so they could play Keyonte George, who’s been a revelation in summer league and training camp?

George has looked like the obvious answer at point guard for the Jazz. Regardless, with how many guards on the Jazz, they need to find trade partner to make sure they don’t have issues with guys not getting minutes they deserve.

It’s also interesting to see the mention of Kris Dunn. Dunn has been fantastic for the Jazz in preseason and looks like he’s found himself as a player. He’s a missile on the defensive end blowing up opponent sets while being a calming, efficient presence on the offensive end. It the Jazz are smart, they’ll try to keep Kris Dunn as long as they can.