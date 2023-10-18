Jazz vs Kings Preview: Utah’s final preseason game

The Utah Jazz are facing the Sacramento Kings in their final game of preseason basketball. This game will offer us a preview to Utah’s first regular season game, as the Jazz and the Kings will face off again on Oct. 25 at the Delta Center for Utah’s home opener.

After a somewhat sloppy performance against the New Zealand Breakers, the Jazz will have one final opportunity to get sort out their schemes and starting lineup. The biggest question still lingering around Utah is centered around their starting backcourt. Over the last two preseason games, the Jazz have elected to start Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker at the guard positions after removing Collin Sexton from the first-five. Against both the Breakers and the Blazers, this lineup provided more playmaking stability, with Clarkson taking the lion’s share of lead-guard responsibility. Still, concerns remain about Utah’s ability to adequately move the ball well, particularly to their forwards John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

Furthermore, while the Jazz and Kings will both likely run a pretty thorough dress rehearsal of regular-season lineups and substitution patterns, this game offers one final opportunity for young players such as Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh to get extended action. While George has shown significant promise throughout preseason play, opportunities for the young guard to practice reps as a lead ball handler are extremely important. Given his performance, the young guard is on track to fight for a larger role within Utah’s backcourt logjam. The Jazz do not have any players on their injury report.

For the Kings, the majority of last season’s surprising “Beam Team” are returning. New addition Chris Duarte has been ruled out of preseason play, but otherwise no players have been listed on the injury report. The Kings have yet to win a game during preseason play.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT - 10/19/23

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: KJZZ, Jazz+