Utah Jazz guarantee second season of Kris Dunn’s contract

Guaranteeing Kris Dunn’s 2023 contract is a great move by the Utah Jazz

By James Hansen
New Zealand Breakers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

According to Tony Jones, the Utah Jazz have informed Kris Dunn that they are guaranteeing the second year of his contract.

Kris Dunn’s story is a great one. After earning two 10-day contracts last season, Dunn worked his way to a new $3.32M dollar contract with the Jazz. However, $2.58M for the second season was not guaranteed. After today's news, that money will be guaranteed, and it’s a good move by the Jazz.

From the moment he signed with the Jazz, Kris Dunn has done nothing but earn more and more minutes on the floor. This preseason his numbers are pretty fantastic. For the preseason, Dunn is averaging 15.2 minutes per game, scoring 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. He’s shooting a blistering 85.7% from the field and 66.7% from three (although he’s only taken 3). It all passes the eye test also. Dunn is an absolute force on the defensive end, making his presence felt on every possession. On offense, he’s had a calming presence and has at times directed the defense in a methodical way whether it’s driving to the basket or setting up teammates.

A solid move by the Jazz to bolster their team as the regular season gets closer.

