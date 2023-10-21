Utah Jazz guarantee second season of Kris Dunn’s contract

According to Tony Jones, the Utah Jazz have informed Kris Dunn that they are guaranteeing the second year of his contract.

In a move that was expected, The Utah Jazz have informed point guard Kris Dunn they are guaranteeing his contract for the upcoming season, League Sources tell The Athletic. Dunn has played well since coming to the Jazz last season. The former lotto pick finds a home — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) October 21, 2023

Kris Dunn’s story is a great one. After earning two 10-day contracts last season, Dunn worked his way to a new $3.32M dollar contract with the Jazz. However, $2.58M for the second season was not guaranteed. After today's news, that money will be guaranteed, and it’s a good move by the Jazz.

From the moment he signed with the Jazz, Kris Dunn has done nothing but earn more and more minutes on the floor. This preseason his numbers are pretty fantastic. For the preseason, Dunn is averaging 15.2 minutes per game, scoring 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. He’s shooting a blistering 85.7% from the field and 66.7% from three (although he’s only taken 3). It all passes the eye test also. Dunn is an absolute force on the defensive end, making his presence felt on every possession. On offense, he’s had a calming presence and has at times directed the defense in a methodical way whether it’s driving to the basket or setting up teammates.

A solid move by the Jazz to bolster their team as the regular season gets closer.