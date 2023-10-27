Jazz vs Clippers preview: Can Utah slow down Kawhi Leonard and Paul George?

The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their first matchup of the season. The Jazz are coming off a lackluster performance against the Sacramento Kings in their opener and will look to turn things around, but that will be hard with this Clippers team. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are as good a wing duo in the league and the Jazz have their work cut out for them. Although it does look like they may not have to face Terrance Mann.

Injury Report

According to reports, Terrance Mann is out tonight.

Terance Mann (ankle) and Brandon Boston are the only Clippers OUT for tomorrow.



Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and everyone else are unlisted and good to go vs. the Jazz. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 26, 2023

Game info

When: October 27th, 2023. 7:30 PM (MT)

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 97.5 FM

Betting line via Draftkings.com: Clippers -4, O/U 227.5

Mandatory Highlight