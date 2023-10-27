 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jazz vs Clippers preview: Can Utah slow down Kawhi Leonard and Paul George?

Lauri Markkanen will lead the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Clippers

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their first matchup of the season. The Jazz are coming off a lackluster performance against the Sacramento Kings in their opener and will look to turn things around, but that will be hard with this Clippers team. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are as good a wing duo in the league and the Jazz have their work cut out for them. Although it does look like they may not have to face Terrance Mann.

Injury Report

According to reports, Terrance Mann is out tonight.

Game info

When: October 27th, 2023. 7:30 PM (MT)

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 97.5 FM

Betting line via Draftkings.com: Clippers -4, O/U 227.5

Mandatory Highlight

