Russell Westbrook “absolutely” considered staying with the Utah Jazz last season

In an interview with Andrew Greif of the LA Times, Russell Westbrook “absolutely” considered staying with the Utah Jazz after the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell Westbrook is a Clipper, and very happy to be one. But in an alternate timeline, he gets traded last season to Utah, and stays. He absolutely considered it, he said. On 12 days in the career of Russ: https://t.co/G1tgZI2x7X — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 28, 2023

It’s a fantastic read with some great quotes about his talks with the Utah Jazz like this one.

“I would have come in and did whatever they asked me to do,” Westbrook said. “I told them I could be a mentor. Whatever I needed to do to help, I would have done it. Like always I do whatever is best for the team. If that’s to come and sit my ass there in street clothes and make sure I help the young guys, I’ll do that.”

Like the article mentions, the Jazz couldn’t offer a spot on a team that was contending because they were focused on developing the youth on the team, but it’s great to see how good the relationship was with Westbrook. At this point it feels like there’s a warm relationship with Westbrook now with the Jazz, and with Jazz fans, something that would not have been predicted years ago.