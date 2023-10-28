 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Westbrook “absolutely” considered staying with the Utah Jazz last season

Russell Westbrook was seriously considering staying with the Utah Jazz last season

By James Hansen
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

In an interview with Andrew Greif of the LA Times, Russell Westbrook “absolutely” considered staying with the Utah Jazz after the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s a fantastic read with some great quotes about his talks with the Utah Jazz like this one.

“I would have come in and did whatever they asked me to do,” Westbrook said. “I told them I could be a mentor. Whatever I needed to do to help, I would have done it. Like always I do whatever is best for the team. If that’s to come and sit my ass there in street clothes and make sure I help the young guys, I’ll do that.”

Like the article mentions, the Jazz couldn’t offer a spot on a team that was contending because they were focused on developing the youth on the team, but it’s great to see how good the relationship was with Westbrook. At this point it feels like there’s a warm relationship with Westbrook now with the Jazz, and with Jazz fans, something that would not have been predicted years ago.

