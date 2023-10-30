Jazz vs Nuggets Preview: Taking on the reigning champions

For the fourth straight game, the Utah Jazz (1-2) will be taking on a projected Western Conference playoff team. This time the opponent is the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets (3-0).

There’s a clear gap between these two teams. One is expected to defend its recently earned Larry O’Brien Trophy and the other is supposed to end up in the lottery again. But those things were true last year, and the Jazz beat the Nuggets twice last season.

Denver has yet to lose this season and haven’t really had much of a struggle in any of those games, with comfortable wins over the LA Lakers (119-107) and the OKC Thunder (128-95). The Nuggets only beat the Memphis Grizzlies by four (108-104), but did lead for more than 90 percent of game time that night. The Jazz will have quite a hard time becoming the first exception to Denver’s dominance.

If Utah is going to be competitive against the Nuggets it’s going to require an outstanding game from one or several of its struggling backcourt players. Talen Horton-Tucker, Collins Sexton, Kris Dunn and Jordan Clarkson have accounted for 41 percent of the Jazz’s field goal attempts but have only made a combined 35.1 percent of those attempts.

Pretty much any one of Horton-Tucker, Sexton and Clarkson is capable of putting up a 30-point night if all the wild shots they take happen to go in. The Jazz would need that to win tonight, or something similarly crazy from any other player.

How the Jazz defend Nikola Jokic will be an interesting watch. Sticking Walker Kessler is the default option, but Kessler has played fewer minutes this season than he was late last year as the Jazz haven’t seemed thrilled about actually playing Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kessler together despite the three being in the starting lineup. The Jazz could wind up throwing quite a few different looks at the two-time MVP.

The odds are long (Denver is favored by eight points), but it’s the NBA.

Game Info

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. MT

Location: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

TV Broadcast: KJZZ and Jazz+

Radio Broadcast: 97.5 FM

Injury Report

Utah Jazz

Ochai Agbaji - Available (Right Knee Contusion)

Josh Christopher - OUT (G-League)

Taylor Hendricks - OUT (G-League)

Brice Sensabaugh - OUT (G-League)

Johnny Juzang - OUT (G-League)

Micah Potter - OUT (G-League)

Denver Nuggets