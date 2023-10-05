Utah Jazz announce broadcast crew for 2023 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz announced their broadcast for the upcoming 2023 NBA season. It looks like everything will stay as it has been, which is good. The broadcast team the Jazz have put together does a great job covering the games and we should have a lot of fun watching/listening to them with the announcement of games on KJZZ as well as the new streaming option Jazz+.

From the Utah Jazz:

The trio of Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, and Holly Rowe will once again anchor the Jazz television broadcast team for play-by-play and commentary this season. Bolerjack is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster in his 19th season as the play-by-play voice of the Jazz. He is joined by Bailey, who is in his 22nd season as a Jazz broadcaster. Rowe – a Utah native who was recently awarded the 2023 Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame – enters her third season with the Jazz, while continuing her 26-year career as an ESPN/ABC commentator.

Alema Harrington, a 25-plus year broadcast veteran, returns for his 14th season to the Jazz pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows, which will air live on both KJZZ and Jazz+. He will be joined by analyst Mike Smith, who is entering his sixth season with Utah and 25th overall as a broadcaster in the NBA.

For radio listeners, the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM) and the Utah Jazz Radio Network will air all Jazz games and will simulcast close to 30 regular season games and any Jazz playoff games on broadcast powerhouse KSL NewsRadio (1160 AM/102.7 FM), which will provide a boost with its maximum powered 50,000-watt regional radio coverage. David Locke begins his 15th season calling Jazz games, and Ron Boone, who is starting his 36th season with the franchise, once again serves as radio analyst. Jake Scott will host the Jazz pre-game, halftime, and post-game radio shows along with former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb.