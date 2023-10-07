Utah Jazz start the 2023-24 NBA preseason against the Los Angeles Clippers

It’s here, it’s finally here! The new-look Utah Jazz will take the court for the first time this season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After a season that ended in the lottery, the Jazz will now have their new rookies and veterans take the court and we’ll get to see how Will Hardy will mesh them all together.

And that’s the biggest question going into this game against the Clippers. We’ve heard that Keyonte George has had a great camp and has turned a lot of heads with his play. Will he get the start? Whatever happens, that rotation of guards will be fascinating to see just how things work out.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT - 10/08/23

Where: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

TV: KJZZ, Jazz+ (how cool is this!)

What to watch for

As I mentioned, the starting unit for this is going to be fascinating. Will Hardy and the Jazz coaching staff have mentioned that the positions are up for grabs, and they’ll have a better idea of who plays what position as the season moves along, but whoever gets the start is a big deal. If Keyonte George gets that starting role, it means the Jazz might have a special player on their hands because the players in front of him had a season of playing to prepare.

There will also likely be a lot of experimentation with lineups to see what works best. Surely, the Jazz have tried different things in camp already but real game action can tell you a lot. That said, if the starting unit goes in and plays well, it’s likely they will continue to get minutes.

Whatever happens, it’s great to have Jazz basketball back, it’s been a long time since the Jazz have played and I for one am excited for the season to come.

One final note. To all the SLC Dunk community, let’s have a great season and treat each other well. There’s no need to get personal in the threads, and let’s make sure not to say something we wouldn’t say in person. Let’s go!