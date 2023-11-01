Jazz vs Grizzlies Preview: Aiming for a bounce back win in Utah

Sustaining back-to-back losses to the Suns and the Nuggets, the Utah Jazz (1-3) hope to get back on track against the winless Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) today. An exciting match-up between teams that is looking to find their stride early in the season.

For the Jazz, they are coming off a 110-102 loss versus the defending champions. It was a competitive showing by the team, where a lot of bright spots came through especially in the second half of the game.

Talen Horton-Tucker probably had his best game of the season, as he scored 16 points on an efficient 67 true shooting percentage. But the thing that popped up from his performance was the drives – which benefited Walker Kessler to have his best output as well with 22 points on 10-11 shooting from the field. Of course, we must not forget how brilliant of a scorer Lauri Markkanen has been this season, as he’s averaging 25 points and 9.8 rebounds on 61.6 true shooting percentage.

Expect a hungry Grizzlies squad in this game, where Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane lead them in the forefront. Scoring is up for Bane, but the accuracy from deep (35.1% on 9.3 attempts) has not coincided with it so far, which the Jazz should be weary about – knowing how good of a shooter he is.

In a small sample size, the Grizzlies continue to have an ineffective offense (27th overall in offensive rating) partnered by a middling defense (15th in defensive rating) in four games. However, knowing the deep personnel they have, there’s no time for the Jazz to stay lax against a perennial playoff team.

It’s safe to say that no team in the Western Conference will be an easy out, so an ‘A’ game from the Jazz is what we wish they put on for this game!

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT - 11/01/23

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: KJZZ, Jazz+

Radio: KSL 97.5 FM