Jazz vs. Grizzlies recap: Jazz play their best game of the season while blowing out Memphis

Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a lot on Wednesday night. The game wasn’t close from the jump, Jazz led by 20+ for a good chunk of the game. This was by far the most well-rounded game the Jazz have played this season. I found myself asking a few questions when watching the game, here are some thoughts I had on them.

Is this the Jazz playing good defense, or are the Grizzlies that bad at offense?

The answer I found is that it might be a little bit of both. Memphis’s offense has been pretty atrocious to start the season, it was once again atrocious, this time because of elite frontcourt pressure set by our guards defending well, Walker Kessler and John Collins defending the rim, and one of the most underrated qualities about this Jazz team, solid effort on the glass not allowing Memphis 2nd opportunities.

What’s going on with Walker Kessler?

Short answer, I don’t know. I do know it’s pretty hard to be a -13 in a game the Jazz won by 24 points, just 4 points, and 4 rebounds aren’t ideal either. I’m gonna hold off on any personal speculation, sophomore season slumps aren’t unheard of. Walker has been asked to do a lot more on the court, he’s had an extremely busy summer going on a promotional tour with the Jazz, and of course, playing on Team USA’s FIBA team. I personally won’t hit any panic buttons yet, but it’s something to take note of.

Not a question but Kelly Olynyk?

Kelly Olynyk rules! Kelly quietly dominated this game tonight, 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and ¾ from deep. Led the team in +/- as a +38. Kelly just feels like the smartest player on the court at all times, he’s never stressed with the ball, and he very methodically moves around the court until he’s getting a dish or a bucket. Memphis went into a 2-3 zone for a bit tonight, Kelly immediately moved to the high post and started running the offense out of it. He’s efficient, he’s smart, and he deserves his flowers tonight.

Kelly Olynyk put it on a platter for John Collins pic.twitter.com/qQta2H75Bc — Jazz Nation (@JazzNationCP) November 2, 2023

Conclusion

Overall, this was a good night for Jazz basketball, Memphis really isn’t great right now. They’ve got 20 more games before Ja Morant’s suspension ends; they feel like a team with bigger problems than just Ja. Regardless, the Jazz outclassed Memphis and looked good in almost every facet of the game.

Up next:

The Jazz welcome Joe Ingles and the Orlando Magic into town tomorrow night.