The ultimate goal of every franchise in the NBA is to win a championship. Unfortunately, only one team gets to do that each year. Everyone else goes home empty handed. The Utah Jazz are one of 7 teams that have yet to hang a championship banner. However, the Dallas Mavericks (2011), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), Toronto Raptors (2019), and Denver Nuggets (2023) all give hope that teams can eventually break through for their first title.

I have no doubt that Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik’s #1 goal is to host that championship parade in Salt Lake City sometime soon. But how do we get from where we are now to a championship-caliber roster?

The answer, of course, is to just ask AI. So I did.

Hey ChatGPT, what’s the best way for an NBA franchise to build a championship-caliber roster?

Building a championship-caliber roster in the NBA requires a strategic and multifaceted approach. While there’s no one-size-fits-all formula, successful teams often follow some key principles: 1. Drafting Wisely: - High Draft Picks: Securing high draft picks is crucial for acquiring top-tier talent. Teams often build around a franchise player drafted early in the first round. - Scouting and Development: Effective scouting is essential to identify players with both skill and potential. Investing in player development programs can help young talents reach their full potential. 2. Smart Free-Agent Signings: - Strategic Free-Agent Acquisitions: Teams need to be strategic in free agency, targeting players who complement existing strengths and fill gaps in the roster. - Cap Management: Managing the salary cap effectively is crucial. Teams must balance signing star players with maintaining enough cap space for a well-rounded supporting cast. 3. Trades and Player Exchanges: - Smart Trades: Trades can be instrumental in acquiring key players. Teams need to identify trade opportunities that align with their long-term goals. - Asset Management: Teams often accumulate assets, such as draft picks and young players, to use in trades for established talent. 4. Cultivating Team Chemistry: - Leadership and Culture: Building a positive team culture and strong leadership can enhance chemistry. Teams with a shared vision and values often perform better on the court. - Balanced Roles: Ensuring that each player understands and embraces their role is crucial. A well-balanced roster with players who complement each other’s skills fosters team success. 5. Coaching and System: - Strategic Coaching: A knowledgeable and adaptable coaching staff is essential. Coaches must devise effective game plans, adjust strategies based on opponents, and maximize player strengths. - Defensive Focus: Championship teams often excel on the defensive end. Developing a strong defensive identity can set a team apart. 6. Injury Prevention and Management: - Sports Science and Medical Staff: Investing in sports science and medical staff can help prevent injuries and optimize player performance. Quick and effective rehabilitation is crucial when injuries occur. 7. Adaptability and Long-Term Vision: - Adapt to the League: The NBA is dynamic, with trends and playing styles evolving. Teams need to stay ahead by adapting to the changing landscape. - Long-Term Vision: Building a championship-caliber roster is often a long-term project. Teams need a clear vision and patience to see their plan through. 8. Fan Engagement and Community Connection: - Fan Support: Engaging with fans and creating a strong fan base can boost morale and create a positive atmosphere for the team. - Community Involvement: Building connections with the local community can enhance the team’s image and create a sense of pride among fans. Ultimately, the path to building a championship-caliber roster is a dynamic process that requires a combination of smart decision-making, adaptability, and a bit of luck. Successful franchises often combine these elements to create sustainable success.

Honestly, that was a better answer than I was expecting. I also think I agree with most of the way in which it was ordered, with drafting wisely being the most vital piece to building an NBA champion. It even calls out having high draft picks as the easiest way to obtain top-tier talent. This is especially true for small market teams that are unlikely to sign the star free agents. Note that I said the easiest way, not the only way.

The Jazz could have a few foundational pieces in Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Keyonte George. They have assets galore to make a huge trade and bring in that All NBA guy championship teams require. Will one become available soon enough (Luka? Embiid? Ant? Zion?)? Or will they decide to reset the timeline back a couple years and make some moves to gain more assets and acquire higher draft picks?

I have no idea what the most optimal path forward is. But the Jazz have optionality to pursue multiple different avenues. ChatGPT laid out the blueprint. What are we waiting for? Let’s go get that championship roster!