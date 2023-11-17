 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Keyonte George just had the assist of the season for the Utah Jazz

Keyonte George is throwing DIMES for the Utah Jazz against Kevind Durant and the Suns

By James Hansen
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have found their point guard and he continues to dazzle with his incredible level of play. The electric point guard threw a pass that had Jazz fans buzzing in the stadium and online.

It created buzz from multiple accounts that have been big fans of Keyonte George all season with the incredible play he’s had all season.

If Keyonte George can continue to produce at this level, the Jazz might have found themselves the steal of the draft. Like Tony Jones mentioned, it was clear that Keyonte George could score the ball but the ability to pass the ball like this could be the thing that takes him to another level.

Get those rookie cards, Jazz fans, because you have yourself the point guard of the future right now on this Jazz team.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...