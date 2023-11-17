Keyonte George just had the assist of the season for the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have found their point guard and he continues to dazzle with his incredible level of play. The electric point guard threw a pass that had Jazz fans buzzing in the stadium and online.

Gorgeous lefty laser pass off the bounce by Keyonte George pic.twitter.com/UZ09qcTKwZ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 18, 2023

It created buzz from multiple accounts that have been big fans of Keyonte George all season with the incredible play he’s had all season.

What a dime from Keyonte George ‍ pic.twitter.com/qKmlJncRM8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 18, 2023

If Keyonte George can continue to produce at this level, the Jazz might have found themselves the steal of the draft. Like Tony Jones mentioned, it was clear that Keyonte George could score the ball but the ability to pass the ball like this could be the thing that takes him to another level.

I think Keyonte George was overthought a bit



He’s always been a fantastic pick and roll player, and if you can run PNR in the NBA at a high level, you have a real chance. He’s also always been a hell of a shotmaker. But his passing is proving to be a swing skill — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 18, 2023

Get those rookie cards, Jazz fans, because you have yourself the point guard of the future right now on this Jazz team.