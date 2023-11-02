Utah Jazz city edition court and jersey revealed

The NBA revealed all the city edition jerseys and courts today and here is Utah’s.

Purple has always been part of the Utah Jazz identity. For the '23-'24 season, the City Edition uniform embraces this legacy color, as they take the next step forward for the Utah Jazz purple mountain uniform. pic.twitter.com/VrQt4X9tJv — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2023

To see what they look like on the players, they released this video.

The purple looks fantastic and it looks great on the players. Of all the NBA city jerseys, it’s easily one of the best.

Along with the jerseys the Utah Jazz will have a new city edition court.

Details on the hardwood #TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 2, 2023

It’s a great court with a lot of great subtleties, especially the faint mountains across the middle. It’s also a modern touch of the classic 90s logo that was worn by Stockton, Malone, and Hornacek.

This is exactly the type of design and layout Jazz fans would be happy with on a future re-brand. Maybe it could even be THE new rebrand. Whatever the case, it’s a great design and bodes well for a potential Jazz rebrand in the future.