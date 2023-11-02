 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz city edition court and jersey revealed

The Utah Jazz city edition jersey and court are fantastic

By James Hansen
The NBA revealed all the city edition jerseys and courts today and here is Utah’s.

To see what they look like on the players, they released this video.

The purple looks fantastic and it looks great on the players. Of all the NBA city jerseys, it’s easily one of the best.

Along with the jerseys the Utah Jazz will have a new city edition court.

It’s a great court with a lot of great subtleties, especially the faint mountains across the middle. It’s also a modern touch of the classic 90s logo that was worn by Stockton, Malone, and Hornacek.

This is exactly the type of design and layout Jazz fans would be happy with on a future re-brand. Maybe it could even be THE new rebrand. Whatever the case, it’s a great design and bodes well for a potential Jazz rebrand in the future.

