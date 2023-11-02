Utah Jazz final score: Jazz lose heartbreaker to Orlando Magic

The Utah Jazz dropped a hard-fought game against the Orlando Magic Thursday night, 115-113. Perhaps because this was game number two in a back-to-back, the Jazz looked sloppy and, at times, lacking effort. It seemed like the team was going to separate themselves early after going up by as many as 10 in the first quarter. The young Magic gained confidence fast, though, as they caught the Jazz and even took the lead going into the half. The second half saw the Jazz fall behind by as much as 14 early in the third quarter, however, they were able to close the gap and make a game of it all the way until the final second. Credit to the Magic for executing their game plan and picking a win in a tough road environment, this young team has some real talent, and it is obvious that they are well-coached.

The Magic were on fire in the first half and that really set the tone for the rest of the game. You could see the team start to gain confidence once they realized that they could really score anyway they wanted to against a foul-prone Jazz defense. Magic guard Cole Anthony had a nice game with 18 points, 7 assists, and several big shots to kill Utah Jazz runs. Paolo Banchero looked like the real deal with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, including the go-ahead bucket with 14 seconds left.

Utah looked like Dr. Jekyll compared to their last game, everything they did or tried to do just looked like they were trying to slog through a Monday afternoon after a big lunch. There were several momentum-killing turnovers, too many to pinpoint just one, but the Jazz continually shot themselves in the foot every time they were about to overtake Orlando. Aside from 20 turnovers, the biggest issue in this game was the fact that they could not get meaningful stops. There were still a few bright spots as far as individual performances in this game. Lauri Markkanen had a team-high 22 points and 7 rebounds and played well overall. Jazz newcomer John Collins looks like he is settling into his new surroundings well with a 20-point 10 rebound game.

Even though the outcome didn’t go Utah’s way, this was still a fun game to watch! The return of fan-favorite Joe Ingles was nice and it was good to see Jazz fans cheer pretty loudly for “Headband Joe”. It’s fun to see this team number 50 come together and try to improve as the season progresses. Next up for Orlando, they get to return home after a four-game road trip and will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Utah will embark on a four-game trip with the Minnesota Timberwolves first up on Saturday. GO JAZZ!!