Jazz at Timberwolves preview: Can the Jazz get their first road win?

The Utah Jazz (2-4) will head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2). In this early stage of the season, Utah is winless on the road, while Minnesota is undefeated at home. The Jazz will have a tough challenge ahead of them.

Game info

When: Saturday, November 4th, 2023 6:00 PM MT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 102.7 FM

Betting line via Draftkings.com: Timberwolves -7.5, O/U 224.5

Uniforms: Association Edition (White)

What to watch for

Who will guard Anthony Edwards?

The young star has averaged 25 points per game over the first four games of his season while shooting well over 50% from three. The Jazz lack any real perimeter defense, so the question will be, who takes that tough assignment?

Can Walker Kessler find some rhythm?

Kessler has had a hard time to start this season. Outside of one game, he hasn’t scored or rebounded well. Tonight, he’ll face off against Rudy Gobert, the player he is most often compared to. Kessler was part of the trade for Gobert, so the comparisons were inevitable. Will Kessler be up to the challenge tonight?