Utah Jazz highlight: Keyonte George finds Ochai Agbaji to beat 1st quarter buzzer

Keyonte George is becoming a special playmaker for the Utah Jazz

By James Hansen
/ new
Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Keyonte George is becoming a special playmaker for the Utah Jazz. To end the first quarter he made a fantastic move to find Ochai Agbaji for the corner three.

George gets the ball and is calm with just 5 seconds left. His speed allows him to break the paint but his vision is what makes this special. If you watch, he makes the slightest glance at Ochai but then drives hard into Rudy Gobert. At the last second, knowing that Agbaji is open, he puts a perfect pass right into Ochai Agbaji’s hands.

It’s this type of play that can take this Jazz team to another level. The more and more that Keyonte George plays, the more and more we’re going to see plays like this. Here’s another look.

